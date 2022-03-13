Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $237.67

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,602. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.