Analysts Offer Predictions for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

