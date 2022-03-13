Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to post sales of $767.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $818.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 29,114,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,874,813. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,979 shares of company stock worth $16,785,385. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

