Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 53,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

