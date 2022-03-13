Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in February

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.

CTXAF stock remained flat at $$21.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

