Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $271.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

