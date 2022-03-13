American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of AOUT stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 513,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,855. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

