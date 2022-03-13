Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

