ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

