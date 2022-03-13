Alliance Global Partners Reiterates C$3.75 Price Target for Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price target on Cypress Development (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cypress Development stock opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76. Cypress Development has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$173.14 million and a PE ratio of -100.83.

In other news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$359,100.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

