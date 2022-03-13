Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of ALRM opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

