Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.14.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

