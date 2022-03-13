Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading Down 5.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Get Aixtron alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.