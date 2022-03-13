Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

