Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
