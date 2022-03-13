Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the February 13th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.86.

EADSY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 537,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,020. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

