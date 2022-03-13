AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAGIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

