AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAGIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAGIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.