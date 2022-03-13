Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

A stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.87. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

