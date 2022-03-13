Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Agenus were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

