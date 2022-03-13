African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading Up 7.5%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

