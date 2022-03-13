Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

