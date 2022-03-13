Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 89.6% in February

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,706,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on ADYEY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

ADYEY stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

