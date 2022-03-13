Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 72.6% in February

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.