Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.26

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 10202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 140,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 305,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 331,104 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.