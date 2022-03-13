Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.26

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 10202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.