Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 270.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,930,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

