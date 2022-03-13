ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,571. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86.

