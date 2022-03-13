ACG Wealth Sells 1,192 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $80.31. 390,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

