ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

