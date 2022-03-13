ACG Wealth Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 194,570.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

