ACG Wealth Has $999,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

