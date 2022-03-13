ACG Wealth Has $876,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $178.24. 238,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,957. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

