ACG Wealth Buys 1,345 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 43,920,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

