ACENT (ACE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00105074 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

