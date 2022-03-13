AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 2,962,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,175. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

