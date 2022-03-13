AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 2,962,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,175. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.