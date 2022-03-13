Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Equity Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAB stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

