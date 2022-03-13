Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises about 1.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of CAPE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

