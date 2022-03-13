Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after buying an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

