Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,115,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

