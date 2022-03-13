Accel Wealth Management Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

