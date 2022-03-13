Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.05 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

