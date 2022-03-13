Accel Wealth Management Buys 197 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

