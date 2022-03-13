Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,100 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

