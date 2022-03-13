Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.97 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.