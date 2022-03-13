Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

