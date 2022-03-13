Accel Wealth Management Acquires 118 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WD-40 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $321.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average of $228.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

