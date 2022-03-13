Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,100 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

