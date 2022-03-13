Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JEQ opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating ) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

