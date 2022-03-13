Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JEQ opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $10.26.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
