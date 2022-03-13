88mph (MPH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $251,012.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $20.83 or 0.00053176 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $251,012.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00105449 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 480,161 coins and its circulating supply is 458,945 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

