8,681 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 369,671 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

