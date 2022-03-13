8,100 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.02 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

