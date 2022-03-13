$74.41 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will report $74.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $309.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $325.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.73 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $228,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 84,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $498.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.